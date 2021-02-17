Close Counters Jam With Allysha Joy On 'SPEAK IN TRUTH'

Melbourne is the hub for some of the best music on the planet right now, with the Australian city home to a flurry of free-thinking innovators.

Clash has gone deep on our love affair with Melbourne music before, and it's a treat to return Down Under on this next release.

Production duo Close Counters are lauded for their fusion of club textures, jazz, and hip-hop, with recent single 'Up And Out' being leathered by Bradley Zero.

First Word Records and Gondwana cohort Allysha Joy reps the UK on this new single, a scintillating outer-soul excursion that ripples with energy.

The rhythm is continually in flux, at times almost recalling broken beat in its utilisation of fractured fills and dexterous rolls.

An expressive, Fender Rhodes-aligned palette greets Alyysha's vocal, which is the perfect instrument to grace the final track.

She comments: "This was such a beautifully healing and fun song to write, the words came from a reminder to myself, to tell the damn truth!"

"After returning from an incredible European tour with 30/70 last year, I honestly felt depleted, depressed and disconnected, to put it lightly! I was so lacking in self confidence and positive energy that I had begun to really shy away from challenging conversations and writing this song was a kind of 'get your shit together' moment for me."

"I felt really disconnected to the people that I love, I felt I was protecting them by being polite or quiet or pretending to be 'okay'. I was so afraid of the judgement; left dimming my light for the sake of other people. But wow it can be so much more damaging for ourselves and those close to us if we pretend, if we stay silent, if we don't tell it how it is, honestly!"

"Speaking your truth and allowing others to do the same cultivates spaces of healing and connection. We are all human, we all want connection and we all want honesty."

The video bursts with colour - check out 'SPEAK IN TRUTH' below.

Grab 'SPEAK IN TRUTH' HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â