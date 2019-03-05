CLLLAPS Drive Emotion Through Energy On 'Our Way'

There's not a lot anyone can tell you about CLLLAPS.

The duo - it's a two-piece project, we know that much - want to keep information on lockdown, letting their music speak for itself.

Friends since high school, we're told, they "kinda like the anonymity so far..." And who are we to intrude?

All we can do, really, is support great music when we hear it, and the sheer fraught emotion of new single 'Our Way' has certainly bowled Clash over.

A song "about just getting through life" it pits electrifying production against emotional nuance, locating the fine balance between the two.

Citing the soundtrack to computer game Mother 1 as an influence on the song, CLLLAPS claim that 'Our Way' is about "recognising that society has a type of spell on you but that you have your own agency as well."

"It speaks in a timeless way that touches on things we all think about," they add. "We’re not afraid to make hyper-positive music. It’s the music that people may call guilty pleasure, like secretly humming along to a Michelle Branch song, but we just don’t see the duality of corny versus serious music."

Tune in below.

'Our Way' is out now on Secret Songs - grab it HERE.

