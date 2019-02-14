Clipping Blast Back With 'Nothing Is Safe'

Clipping will release their new album 'There Existed An Addiction To Blood' on October 18th.

The group - Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes - have been largely silent since their previous LP, 2016's extraordinary album 'Splendor & Misery'.

A dystopian concept record, Clipping follow this by immersing themselves in dark horrorcore for their next full length.

'There Existed An Addiction To Blood' lands on October 18th, and it's led by the intensity of new cut 'Nothing Is Safe'.

Very much a line in the sand, the shattering production is aligned to a barbed, barked vocal from Daveed Diggs.

Tune in now.

'There Existed An Addiction To Blood' will be released on October 18th.

Photo Credit: Cristina Bercovitz

