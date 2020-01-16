Clipping Announce New Album 'Visions Of Bodies Being Burned'

Avant rap project Clipping will return later this year with new album 'Visions Of Bodies Being Burned'.

The group released their challenging full length 'There Existed An Addiction To Blood' last year, channelling a horrorcore influence.

Sonically, this seems to lead into the new project, with their new track 'Say The Name' sampling Geto Boys seminal track 'Mind Playing Tricks On Me'.

Out on October 23rd, 'Visions Of Bodies Being Burned' was mixed by Steve Kaplan and mastered by Rashad Becker.

The press note points out that the record's final track 'Secret Piece' is a performance of a work scored by Yoko Ono in 1953, with the Japanese artist instructing the musicians:

“Decide on one note that you want to play/Play it with the following accompaniment: the woods from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m/ in summer.”

Check out 'Say The Name' below.

