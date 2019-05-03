Clinic Return With New Album 'Wheeltappers And Shunters'

Clinic are set to release new album 'Wheeltappers And Shunters' on May 10th.

The seminal Liverpool group tend to do exactly as they please, and recently decided to fire up their creative faculties for another battle with the studio.

New album 'Wheeltappers And Shunters' is the result, and it's set to land on May 10th alongside a batch of UK shows.

Set to play the 6Music Festival in Liverpool, the album title seemingly references a 70s cabaret comedy show helmed by Bernard Manning.

“It’s been a pisstake thing between us for quite a few years,” reveals Ade Blackburn, Clinic spokesman. “Whenever we’d talk about a song sounding too ‘cabaret’ or too nice, we’d say, ‘That’s a bit Wheeltappers and Shunters’.”

“It’s a satirical take on British culture - high and low,” he continues. “It fascinates me that people look back on the 1970s as the glory days. It’s emerged that there was a darker, more perverse side to that time. When you look back on it now it was quite clearly there in mainstream culture.”

New song 'Rubber Bullets' is online now, a slice of austere psych pop with a darkly surreal edge.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rhian Askins

