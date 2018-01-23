CLAY's 'orange' Is Coy, Subtle, But Irresistible

Each new release from CLAY feels expertly thought through.

The San Francisco native has released two bold singles in the past 12 months, two vastly creative documents of pop potential.

New single 'orange' is a fine third statement from the pop riser, a zesty, flavour-some jewel that feels instantly infectious.

Multidisciplinary artist Kanya Iwana steers the full video, with the stark use of colour emphasising the sensuality of CLAY's own songwriting.

CLAY comments:

“I absolutely love my creative team, the inception of the video, like most of my recent creative endeavours, started with Kanya, Danna and I. Kanya and I really built the concept from the ground up, with help from Danna along the way. The three of us worked on my last video as well and I love the flow, respect, trust, we have built together. They see me, all of me and are not afraid of taking risks and allowing/encouraging CLAY to grow and play and become larger than life.”

“This was the first video where I really feel like I was able to be myself, all the silly faces and the dynamics that I make on a daily basis. Sarcasm, satire and seriousness all mixed into one and visually represented.”

Tune in now.

