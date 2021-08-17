Clavish Drops Slick New Track 'One Of A Kind'

North London rapper Clavish returns with new single 'One Of A Kind'.

Out now, it's a laid back return that finds Clavish basking in the hype while staying focussed on the music.

Fresh from that viral Kenny Allstar freestyle, the rapper opened 2021 by appearing on Fredo's stellar 'Independence Day' highlight.

Produced by Nick French and Johnathan Hoskins, the bubbling electronics underpin Clavish's crisp flow, with the North London star telling it straight.

The visuals move between monochrome and canted angles, moving in tandem with the track's pointed evolution.

Tune in now.

