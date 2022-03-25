Claudia Valentina's 'Extra Agenda' Flips The Script

Claudia Valentina hits hard with new pop missile 'Extra Agenda'.

Out now, it's a key moment in the UK artist's rise, with Claudia flipping the script and claiming her creative independence.

A hugely ambitious track, it aired on Radio 1 a few hours ago, and hit DSPs like an earthquake.

'Extra Agenda' is a finessed, toned, expertly pieced together pop moment, a firework display of talking points.

The Guernsey born artist leans into her potential, realising her ambitions with each note.

She comments...

"'Extra Agenda' for me such a high energy moment. The song is basically about flipping the script and letting me as a girl have no shame in my game of not wanting any strings attached when I wanna have fun. It embraces love in every way and it doesn’t have to be that deep sometimes. It’s got a kinda weekend vibe to it and the baseline gets me every time..."

Tune in now.

