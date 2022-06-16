Claud Returns With Snappy New Single 'Go Home!'

American songwriter Claud has shared new single 'Go Home!' - tune in now.

The artist became the first signing to Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory Records, who released their debut album 'Super Monster'.

An incredible listen, Claud followed this by opening for Bleachers, and is currently on tour with Phoebe Bridgers herself.

Out now, 'Go Home!' is a terrific return, a pointed, punchy blast of pop energy that nonetheless captures that eccentricities that made 'Super Monster' so endearing.

A song about feeling out of place, 'Go Home!' is a dynamic, carefully pieced slice of melody, with Claud commenting:

"'Go Home!' is about falling into that hole of feeling awkward and uncomfortable in your own skin that all you crave is going home and sliding into whatever is familiar..."

Tune in now.

- - -