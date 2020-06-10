Claud Is The First Signing To Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Imprint

Claud has become the first signing to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory imprint.

The label was minted earlier this month, with Phoebe Bridgers working in tandem with Dead Oceans on the project - she has full creative control.

Inaugurated by Claud, the imprint's first full release is the remarkable new single 'Gold'.

A bonkers pop mini-epic that plays resolutely by its own rules, it's a colourful and irreverent blast of free-thinking audio energy.

Claud comments... “Imagine stepping onto a ship that’s moving back ‘n forth back ‘n forth but perfectly in time. ONE, two, three, four, ONE, two, three, four, ONE… You know you’re sinking but at the same time you’re mesmerised by the way the ship synchronised itself with the sea. I have never been on a sinking ship in the middle of the sea but I have been in a relationship.”

The dazzling video finds Claud taking part in a creative assimilation narrative, a plotline that emphasises some of the themes inherent to 'Gold'.

They add: “'Gold' is about contradictions; an instructor attempting to teach a class of monsters proper manners so they can assimilate; a relationship getting so tired and so old that even gold starts to rust (which isn’t scientifically possible).”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kristen Jan Wong

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.