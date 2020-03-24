Clash x WaterAid #BathroomSessions Fundraising Initiative Launches

Clash has partnered with WaterAid to launch a series of online performances throughout May featuring a fantastic line-up uniting some of our favourite artists.

The performances will run throughout May, with the series bringing together a global array of socially distanced performers, breaking down genre boundaries as we go.

The #BathroomSessions initiative will raise both money and awareness for WaterAid's life-saving work.

Washing your hands with soap is one of the most important ways to reduce spread of disease, yet two in five people globally lack adequate facilities in their homes.

WaterAid is racing to reach communities with clean water, handwashing facilities, and information about good hygiene so they can protect themselves in the fight against COVID-19. Find out more about WaterAid's global COVID-19 response here .

Melanie C: "I'm really excited to be launching the Bathroom Sessions for WaterAid; it's great to be part of this unique online event series that's bringing together some amazing female talent while also raising money to help transform lives."

Eliza: “WaterAid has helped millions of people get clean water and good hygiene, and their work is even more urgent as the world fights Covid-19. It’s good to be working with the charity alongside other female artists on this event that is uniting people in their love for music while helping make a difference around the world.”

#BathroomSessions Performances:

Launching tomorrow May 7th and Friday May 8th with a stellar two day line up of performers starring;

April, Aziya, Eliza, Emily Burns, Jessie Ware, KT Tunstall, Lioness, Lilla Vargen, Kara Marni, Nadia Rose, Niia, Mae Muller, Melanie C, Moyka, Rachel Chinouriri, Sarah Close.

Followed by a veritable host of our favourite live acts streaming sets from their homes in coming weeks in support of WaterAid's lifesaving work.

Further sessions planned for May to be announced in coming days will include home performances from the likes of;

Annika Rose, Bandanna, Bushwacka!, Christy, Crystal Fighters, Ebenezer, Elderbrook, Eli & Fur, Fabio & Grooverider, High Contrast, Ingrid Andress, Jack Peñate, Jason from Sleaford Mods, Jelani Blackman, Josh Barry, JP Cooper, Kate Stewart, Kenny Hoopla, KOKO, Kranium, Luke Wild, Maisie Peters, Maverick Sabre, Miller Blue, Murph from The Wombats, Piers James, Poppy Ajudha, Reuben James, Rhys Lewis, Skibadee, Stephanie Poetri, Stonebwoy, Tom Grennan, The Hunna, Vistas + more TBA...

With many more performers joining the ranks to be announced in coming days. To get involved in the #BathroomSessions please contact CLASH via email to Press@ClashMusic.com.

#BathroomSessions Challenge:

You can also stage your own performances at home and get involved to help raise awareness of the campaign.

Plan your own performance time at home and announce it your friends and followers.

Tag @ClashMagazine and @WaterAid using hashtag #BathroomSessions.

Including a 'Donate' button or swipe up link to our WaterAid URL for the campaign in your live stream on Instagram or Facebook posts.

We will champion our favourites!

Thursday May 7th 2020 Line-Up:

Friday 8th May 2020 Line-Up:

