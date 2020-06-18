Clash x WaterAid Bathroom Sessions Gain Third Sector Awards Nomination

Clash x WaterAid Bathroom Sessions have been nominated at a top awards ceremony.

Third Sector Awards aims to highlight hard work and innovation across the charitable sector, from high profile campaign to standout local events.

Transferring activities into two virtual awards ceremony, the Third Sector Awards will take place on October 7th and 8th, kicking off at 5pm.

We're delighted to say that our work alongside WaterAid has been recognised, with Bathroom Sessions gaining a nod in the Communications Campaign of the Year category.

Taking a simple concept - artists performing in their bathroom - and broadcasting across social media, the Bathroom Sessions kept countless fans entertained during lockdown.

The line up reflected the breadth of Clash, with everyone from Sleaford Mods' frontman Jason Williamson through to Melanie C, Jessie Ware and afrobeats king Stonebwoy taking part.

The winner of our category will be revealed on October 7th at 5pm - keep your fingers crossed!

