Clash x Metropolis Studios Sessions Return With Theon Cross March 10th

Theon Cross might be one of the most adventurous spirits within the UK jazz community right now.
As a musician, collaborator, songwriter, and band leader, he's worked tirelessly to pursue a single-minded, yet completely open, musical vision. A musician expanding the possibilities of his chosen instrument – the humble tuba – his 2019 debut album ‘Fyah’ was an exhilarating fusion of post-bop jazz and club culture hewn from the streets of London, and beyond.
His follow up second record ‘Intra-I’ remains very much in this lane, with single ‘We Go Again’ ramping up the temperature. The jazz composer pushes his tuba to the limits, and this idiosyncratic innovation blazes through the record. Features from Remi Graves and Consensus stand out, but the fulcrum is Theon and his inquisitive compositional sense. With ‘The Spiral’ acting as a key moment, a fusion of individual voice and collective endeavour, it’s clear that his journey has only just started.
Exploring these themes of renewal, it's particularly apt then that Theon joins us to play live on March 10th - reigniting our Clash x Metropolis Live Session series in London with a 75-minute set.
Theon comments: "'We Go Again' is about choosing to forgive ourselves from moments of ignorance in our past and making the conscious decisions to embrace a new day of reinvention and growth. Although lockdown has been challenging, it’s also given us time to reflect and think about the changes we wish to see once we return to normalcy. I look forward to the return of live performances and having the privilege to present new music, new ideas and a new outlook."
