Clash x Hype 'Strength In Solidarity' Capsule Incoming

Some weeks back now we announced the winners of our fundraising design contest run in conjunction with Hype.

The spirit of the contest was unity in the face of adversity, designers from around the world took that concept and translated it visually creating art that for us illuminated one of the darkest periods in recent memory.

This isn't just about a design on fabric nor solely about the money we hope to raise, the sentiment runs much deeper.

The bonds we forge are essential for our advancement and progression as a society. When those bonds are put under strain by external or internal factors and stress tested it is crucial we do everything possible to hold them in place.

Forged connections and bonds between us that stand up to the tests of time and pressure will enable other links to be bonded to them. Chains of trust, respect and support can be built from individual actions that will then provide anchorage and legacy for generations to come. Those principals have to be imbued in all of our actions.

Whilst the initial Covid-19 spike may have passed, it has never been more apparent that our key institutions and the communities they serve will continue to need all of our support for many moons. We will continue to honour those sacrifices made on our behalf in everything we do.

As expected we of course ran into the same production and sourcing challenges in getting the garments manufactured that have hit the fashion industry sector globally during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Collectively at CLASH and Hype we aim for the highest quality in standards attainable for our audience across everything we do. Our own merchandise gets the same level of attention to detail as the other aspects of our business and that shared sentiment governs our decisions.

Rather than sourcing second rate expensive garments, in turn minimising the profit return for charities, then shipping inferior quality items to supporters (not an option) we have instead been piecing together the right solutions.

Together raising funds and creating permament totem artefacts that we can then ground ourselves on in times of crisis for years to come. Even if it takes a little longer than envisioned.

Our aim is to share the buy now links to the capsules with our audience at the earliest opportunity and will be updating this article page and our social channels in coming days with those specifics.

In the meantime please support the organisations below in anyway possible and keep supporting other independent creatives and local traders with your orders.

Thank you to all parties for the patience, humility and understanding shown throughout these difficult times - good times are coming #StrengthInSolidarity.

- - -

DONATION OF PROFITS:

- 40% of profits will go to selected winning designers, to use or donate as they see fit.

- 15% of profits will go to NHS Charities Together , supporting the NHS response to the Covid-19 outbreak in the United Kingdom.

- 15% of profits will go to MIND , supporting MIND's mental health awareness response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

- 15% of profits will go to the Global FoodBanking Network , supporting their effort getting essential provisions to those in need, in response to the Covid-19 outbreak globally.

- 15% of profits will go to Warchild, who are on the ground right now in conflict zones globally working to help ensure that no childs life is torn apart by war.

- - -

