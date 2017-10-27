Clash x Astral Black Party Hits London

For the latest in our series of parties at the Ace Hotel in London in association with Vero True Social, we’re teaming up with our friends at Astral Black, the forward-thinking collective of artists and DJs, who have put together a line-up of eclectic acts that are paving the way for a daring new rap scene that’s unafraid to break rules.

Taking place at Miranda next Wednesday 25th July, the label will be hosting a free showcase, with live performances from West London MC and visual artist Lava La Rue and North London grime MC Capo Lee, alongside DJ sets from Fredwave, Shy One, Jon Phonics and Impey.

To secure your place at the event grab a free ticket now here , alternatively RSVP via email to: Press@ClashMusic.com

