CLASH Team Up With VERO True Social For 'Amplified' Series

Get to know West London riser KiLLOWEN in the first instalment
06 · 04 · 2022

In our new series 'Amplify', CLASH has teamed up with VERO True Social to spotlight emerging talent, offering insight into the creative forces driving the next wave of UK sounds.

We caught up with multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist KiLLOWEN to get to know more about the art and culture, his inspirations, favourite London spots, and top movie picks on ‘Deep Dive 5’.

West London native KiLLOWEN creates a genre-bending sound fusing left-field pop, alternative hip-hop, soul, and rock with a punk aesthetic. Embracing a DIY approach, he’s collaborated with the likes of Arlo Parks, Louis Culture, and Finn Foxwell, leaving his imprint on the UK underground scene.

