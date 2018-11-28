Clash Show On Rinse FM Broadcasting Live Now

It’s been a month since you last heard the Clash voices broadcasting out from a regular radio show, but we’re excited to announce our return to the airwaves today for our residency at Rinse FM, the world’s leading underground music station.



A pulsating hub of the rawest and freshest cuts, Rinse has grown from being a local reflection of London’s ever-progressive scene to being a true representation of global underground culture. With that in mind, and given that their studio is only down the road from Clash’s, we thought it only right to unite and present a regular show that represents Clash’s appreciation for the rich fruits of that particular landscape.



Our very own Debbie Ijaduola will be fronting the Clash show including interview with JaJa Kisses ahead of tomorrow nights Issue 113 launch party at The Curtain Hotel.

If in London, turn your dial to 106.8FM, otherwise catch us beaming out your speakers through Rinse.fm.



Do tune in, as Debbie leads the listeners through a two-hour show that promises to be packed with gems.



---