Clash Present: Unwrapping The Music Industry's Plastic Problem

Clash is set to host a special Twitter spaces conversation focussing on eco-friendly pathways in the music industry.

Environmental politics have come to the fore in recent years, with green issues permeating every aspect of modern life.

The music industry isn't immune to this, with everything from touring to vinyl and beyond producing waste - in most cases, needlessly.

Clash wants to highlight this. Together with our friends at Greenpeace, we've launched a Twitter spaces event, featuring some very special guests.

Set your reminders for Friday (April 8th) at noon , with Clash editor Robin Murray chairing a conversation that will include broadcaster and environmentalist Chris Packham.

A huge music fan, he's passionate about combining his interests with a deep knowledge in eco-friendly solutions - notably, Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic venture The Big Plastic Count - to open up new pathways for others to follow.

Joining the conversation will be Charlatans frontman and label owner Tim Burgess, Sounds Like A Plan podcast host Greg Cochrane, representatives from Greenpeace, and Naked Record Club.

For those not in the know, Naked Record Club - formed by Simon Parker and Rachel Lowe - aim to produce an eco-friendly alternative to standard vinyl production, using a 99% carbon neutral factory in the Netherlands, while the vinyl contains non-toxic mineral additives instead of toxic chemicals.

Together, we'll be discussing Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic venture Big Plastic Count, the impact plastic is having on the natural world, whether streaming is really better for the environment than buying CDs and vinyl, and whether or not the Music Climate Pledge is actually having any cut-through.

Join us HERE this Friday (April 8th) at noon.

- - -