Clash Picks: Ultimate Madonna Playlist

This week saw Madonna toast her 60th birthday, and it became a time to reflect on the majesty and controversy that the Queen of Pop has brought to her role.

Continually pushing back boundaries, her ability as a peerless cultural curator helped to open up fresh ground for pop music, rapidly expanding the lexicon of chart music.

Surging into the headlines across the globe, Madonna has been a riveting presence in our lives since her debut single, and continues to surprises at every turn.

We celebrated her work in a number of pieces online - get caught up here - and after days of debate the Clash team also whittled down Madonna's hits into this succinct playlist.

With the weekend approaching there's literally never been a time to crank up the speakers and envelope yourself in Madonna's life and work...

