Clash Picks: Aretha Franklin's Finest Moments

Aretha Franklin's passing this week robbed the world of a mercurial, inspirational voice.

The Queen of Soul she defended her title for six decades, continually pushing her music into fresh places.

Aretha performed at the funeral of Dr Martin Luther King Jr, and she also performed at the Presidential inaugural of Barack Obama - hers was one of the truly great American lives.

Fusing the raw power of R&B with the inspirational force of gospel, Aretha Franklin made the most technically complex of vocal manoeuvres seem effortless, all while radiating that impossible-to-define element known simply as soul.

The Clash team put together this playlist containing some special moments from her catalogue - listen to it below.

