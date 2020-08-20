Clash Magazine Digital Reader Launches Alongside Print Edition For Issue 116

The Clash Magazine digital reader launches today to compliment our bespoke print edition, just in time for the second lockdown.

Starring Earl Sweatshirt, Kali Uchis, Beabadoobee, Jack Gilinsky, Jessie Ware and Pa Salieu.

Plus Jarvis Cocker, Zsela, MadeInTYO, Rasharn Powell, Nubya Garcia, DRB, Tkay Maidza, Olivia Dean, Jaz Karis, Joey Maxwell, Metallica legend Lars Ulrich and many others.

ISSUE 116 - EARL SWEATSHIRT

Earl Sweatshirt is a lightning rod, an artist deeply in tune with the energies around him. In the constant flux of 2020, with the storm clouds circling ominously, this has pushed him harder than ever.

From Odd Future iconoclast to art-rap auteur, he’s been through different phases in his life, absorbing these experiences and overhauling his creativity in the process. Los Angeles lockdown has brought introspection, self-questioning, but ultimately hope – hope for himself and for the communities around him.

Working continuously on new music, his Tan Cressida imprint aims to become a music industry disruptor, a platform for artistry that would otherwise be pushed to the sidelines.

As he tells Clash: “People are dynamic. Culture is dynamic. Let’s have these eureka moments and change for the better...”

ISSUE 116 - KALI UCHIS

Kali Uchis feels like “a lion”. Like many people this year, the seismic shift caused by the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdowns sparked a period of deep introspection – except she thrives on the unfamiliar.

A multi-hyphenate who piles sonic influence on top of sonic influence, she’s always changing, always pushing the boundaries.

As she tells Clash: “I’m not the same person I was when I went into the pandemic - a lot has changed...”

ISSUE 116 - JACK GILINSKY

Jack Gilinsky is solo for the first time in his career, facing the glare of the spotlight on his own. Stepping back and taking a deep breath, he’s owning his truth with every step…

But first he needs to take stock. Someone accustomed to the pressures that artistry can bring, Jack Gilinsky makes sure that each moment counts, refusing to place his name against anything that isn’t perfect.

This time round, though, it’s different. As he tells Clash: “It’s like being vulnerable on my own for the first time.”

ISSUE 116 - BEABADOOBEE

beabadoobee is the second face of Clash 116.

The outsider voice who forged her own path, beabadoobee went from dreaming about hanging with her indie rock icons to actually becoming one. Her debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ is Bea in 360 – completely honest, completely affecting.

It’s the culmination of a journey she started almost by accident, one that took her from viral uploads to sold out arenas. Yet amid the rush she needed to step back – started in a whirlwind of hype, ‘Fake It Flowers’ ended with beabadoobee tapping back into her DIY roots, and realising what she had learned along the way.

As she tells Clash: “I needed time to think, to fix my mental health, and live within my album. Not a lot of artists have this much time to live in the world of their album.”

