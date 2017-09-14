Clash Live x Astral Black Showcase Hits Miranda @ Ace Hotel Next Week

For the latest in our series of parties at the Ace Hotel in London in association with Vero True Social, we’re teaming up with our friends at Astral Black, insert some more details to describe the label here, who have put together a line-up of eclectic acts that are pushing boundaries in the UK’s beat-focused music scene.

Taking place at Miranda next Wednesday 25th July, the label will be hosting a free showcase with live performances from Lava La Rue, Capo Lee and Fredwave, and DJ sets from Shy One, Jon Phonics and Impey.

To secure your place at the event either grab a ticket here, or RSVP via email to Press@ClashMusic.com

