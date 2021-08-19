CLASH Live: Issue 119 Friends & Family Launch Party

CLASH Live returns this month, with our 119th issue on stands and the weather decidedly sticky, it’s about time we had a party!

Next Friday 29th of August we're taking over Soho House's latest venture and East London's finest Tea Building Studio in association with Vero True Social and Puma Sportstyle for an eclectic night of live music, DJs and drinks.

If you can't make it next Friday don't worry, CLASH Live returns on September 30th with another star-studded line up.

Please note, for your safety all guests attending are asked to present proof of a completed Covid-19 test on arrival and exercise the usual neccesary precautions - if feeling at all unwell please stay home and rest up.

- - -

TEEZEE (PA)

CLASH Live will be bringing all the heat with Teezee, the self-proclaimed ‘Fresh Prince of LasGidi’.

Navigating between Lagos and London throughout his adolescent years, Teezee plays a pivotal role within Nigeria’s alté scene and has collaborated with the likes of Skepta, Tems and Lady Donli.

2020 oversaw the versatile musician release his long-awaited debut album ‘Pioneers’ alongside collective, DRB Lasgidi that merges the forces of Boj, Fresh L and Teezee himself.

Reflecting whilst simultaneously paving the way for youth culture in Nigeria, the project hosts a range of sounds and influences, from R&B to Trap to Afrobeats.

- - -

KAY YOUNG (PA)

Not many can confidently wave a Jay Electronica co-sign, apart from Roc Nation’s very own Kay Young, of course.

The South London riser hit the scene with her own take on Hip-Hop and boom-bap, with soul and vulnerability at it’s core.

New single ‘Suddenly’ sees Kay Young refining her talents as a rapper, singer and producer, incorporating an upbeat, club aesthetic with R&B undertones and exploring themes of romance.

As a natural born performer, there is undoubtedly a lot of anticipation surrounding Kay Young and what she’ll be bringing to the stage this month.

- - -

DIPS & LO-WU (PA)

Dips and Lo-Wu new single 'BSL' has been on rotation in the Clash office and is currently spinning on our 'Astral Realm' playlist.

Out now on Platoon, it's an all-London link up, one that matches the legacy of UKG to some soulful songwriting. Lyrically, it's an ode to Black female beauty, a chance to support and platform young Black British women.

Mundu hops on the track, too, an ultra-smooth concoction that still retains some of that MC grit. Lo-Wu says: “The song was created to show love to all the beautiful ‘Brown Skinned Ladies’ and it features talented singer MUNDU who complements Dips’ effortless flows with the smoothest of vocals.”

- - -

NK-OK (DJ)

When it comes to the UK Jazz scene, all eyes are on production duo Blue Lab Beats who quickly rose to the top following their debut album ‘XOver’.

Comprising of Mr DM. and producer NK-OK, the latter half will be joining the CLASH Live stage, bringing together an infusion of AfroJazz that pulls influence from Hip-Hop, Soul, Funk and R&B.

At just 22 years of age, NK-OK has supported the likes of Roy Ayers and Thundercat and established himself as one of the fastest rising musicians, consistently pushing his sound and passion for production further.

- - -

KRUSH PUPPIES LDN (DJ)

The last time Nick Bam joined us on the ones's and two's we packed out Ace Hotel, London with performances from Sasha Keable, Jammer, Dizzle AP, Unknown T, JStyles, Zack Said, Jaz Karis, Slick Don and more.

It's only right he returns, bringing his new venture Krush Puppies in tow to quench the thirst of our performers with a slice of W1 carnival magic. Look out for limited stock of frozen drinks circulating and top shelf anthems.

Elsewhere on the decks expect the usual amazing faces from the CLASH DJs talent pool.

- - -

CLASH ISSUE 119 LAUNCH

Friday 27th August 2021

7:30 PM - 12:00 AM

Tea Building Studio

56 Shoreditch High Street,

London, E1 6JJ

- - -

SECURE YOUR TICKETS...

The Clash Summer Party, held in association with Vero, is a free event, but attendance is strictly RSVP only and space is limited.

To add your name to the guestlist fill out the form below and await a confirmation mail, or email [email protected] for more information.

We will try to accomodate all conrfirmed guests however please note, guest list is no guarantee of entry if the venue reaches capacity.

If you can't make it next Friday don't worry, CLASH Live returns on September 30th with another star-studded line up.

Please note, for your safety all guests attending are asked to present proof of a completed Covid-19 test on arrival and exercise the usual neccesary precautions - if feeling at all unwell please stay home and rest up.