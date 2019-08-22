Clash DJ Mix - Mister Saturday Night: Eamon Harkin

Mister Saturday Night have long established themselves as one of New York's finest party teams, a two-part squad of dancefloor generators.

Developing an international reputation, the Brooklyn pairing have developed a close association with East London, holding down various sought after residencies.

Returning to the capital this weekend, Mister Saturday Night will play One Day At The Disco, a stellar all-dayer at Three Mills Island.

Ahead of this, we're able to share a full DJ mix by Eamon Harkin, one half of this fantastic crate-digging duo.

It's a deeply refreshing selection, too, and as ever with Eamon is goes on a fantastic, meandering journey, touching on the fringes of house and disco.

Tune in now.

Mister Saturday Night is set to play One Day At The Disco, which takes place on Saturday 24th August, at Three Mills Island, London.