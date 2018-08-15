Clark Launches New Label Throttle Records

Electronic luminary Clark has launched his own Throttle Records imprint.

The revered producer is closely associated with Warp Records, but has now decided to go it alone with a new solo release.

Throttle Records will be inaugurated by Clark, who aims to release new 12 inch ‘E.C.S.T. T.R.A.X.’ on September 21st - pre-order LINK.

‘Harpsichord E.C.S.T.’ sits on the A-side, with Clark explaining: “It could sound prancingly medieval, but I kind of took a blow torch to it, and made it something totally different... Harpsichords are the original rave hoovers. They have zero dynamic and are primary, abrasive. Perfect for mental syncopated chords”.

‘Piano E.C.S.T.’ holds a place on the flip, with the broken down piano chords linking modern classical composition to rave culture.

The incoming 12 inch has been created in collaboration with sample library and virtual instrument company Spitfire Audio.

“It’s ace having new collaborators. Spitfire’s approach to helping is very refreshing and interesting”, says Clark. “They gave me the keys to a bounty-laden cellar of infinitely tweakable sample libraries. I love how plasticised you can make the library sound. To me the interesting zone is where samples meet recordings.”

“There’s a lot of real harpsichord on this too. I found one in a church in Melbourne. I also re-amped some of Spitfire libraries and used the space of the church. I want to find someone who can build a speaker array for me to use in a nice location. Oddly the ease of use of sample libraries makes me want to complicate the process.”

For tickets to the latest Clark shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.