Clams Casino Shares Gorgeous Instrumental Piece 'Rune'

Clams Casino has shared new track 'Rune', the first signal from his incoming album 'Moon Trip Radio'.

The producer has a hip-hop background, but these experiences are broadened for his soon-to-be-released record.

Out on November 7th, the instrumental project draws from ambient music and drone alongside more recognisable club tropes, taking his music into a quite distinct realm.

New song 'Rune' leads the way, and it's patient experimentation is rooted in a commitment to a certain atmosphere.

Almost gothic - appropriate given our Hallowe'en locality - it descends into trap-leaning snares and dubbed out effects.

Laying down a marker for what is about to follow, you can check out 'Rune' below.

