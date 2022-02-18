Clams Casino, Ryota Nozaki Combine On Ambient Re-Working

Clams Casino's 'Winter Flower' is set to be re-worked by Japanese composer Ryota Nozaki.
The producer returned with the album project at the end of last year, a fantastic piece of audio world-building that added another chapter to his work.
Japanese composer Ryota Nozaki - who also recorded as Jazztronik - has been tasked with re-working the album for 'Winter Flower Reimagined'.
The six-track collaborative re-working was initiated through the Calm app, and will gain a general release.
The first fruits of the project are now online, with 'Unknown Tokyo' becoming a meditative synth balm.
Glacial paced, 'Unknown Tokyo' evolves slowly, allowing you to savour each and every moment.
Tune in now.
