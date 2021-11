Clams Casino Announces New Project 'Winter Flower'

Clams Casino will release new project 'Winter Flower' on November 17th.

The move follows the 10 year anniversary re-release of A$AP Rocky’s 'Live.Love.A$AP', which Clams Casino notably oversaw the production of.

Perhaps one of the most creative figures at work in major league hip-hop, Clams Casino has always matched his Billboard hits to dynamic, left-field work.

New project 'Winter Flower' lands on November 17th, with its eight strong tracklisting presenting a broad palette for Clams' evocative sound design.

New track 'Water Theme 2' is online now, and it seems to tap into the energy of the producer's work for Tri Angle in its ability to fuse soothing sonics with adventurous ideas.

Tune in now.

'Winter Flower' tracklisting:

1. Water Theme

2. Water Theme 2

3. Misty

4. Tunnel Speed

5. Pine

6. Emblem

7. Unknown

8. Winter Flower

- - -