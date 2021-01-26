Clairo Shares New Song 'Just For Today'

Clairo has shared her new song 'Just For Today' - check it out now.

The songwriter's 2019 album 'Immunity' lingers long in the memory, with fans waiting patiently for a follow up.

A few sketches arrived last year, with Clairo then seeming to go quiet.

In a new Instagram post, Clairo has shared elements of a new song called 'Just For Today', seemingly written only a few hours ago.

In the post, she writes: “I wrote this last night and i feel there’s no real reason I should hold onto it...”

The song explores depression, with the singer adding: “Not sure about you, but my mental health has taken a major dip since quarantine started... At times I feel like I’ve never felt worse. New medication, hotlines, and one scheduled appointment with a psychiatrist later and I’m feeling more like myself again.”

Check it out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.