Clairo Halts Meet And Greets Due To Mental Health Issues

Clairo has decided to halt meet and greet events on her current tour.

The songwriter's debut album 'Immunity' landed earlier this year, a bold success from the bedroom pop artist.

Currently on tour, she has taken the decision to step back from official fans meets.

In a message on social media, Clairo confirmed she was halting meet and greet events, in order to "pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings..."

A brave move.

Check out the message below.

I'm very sorry to announce that we're going to cancel the rest of the m&g's for the remainder of tour- it's really hard for me to be up front about my depression on here but it's gotten to a point where i really need to pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 17, 2019

and try to finish this year on my feet. nonstop touring for about 2 years has a crazy effect on a person i guess loooool but thanks for understanding — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 17, 2019

