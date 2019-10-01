Clairo Halts Meet And Greets Due To Mental Health Issues

"I really need to pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings..."
Clairo has decided to halt meet and greet events on her current tour.

The songwriter's debut album 'Immunity' landed earlier this year, a bold success from the bedroom pop artist.

Currently on tour, she has taken the decision to step back from official fans meets.

In a message on social media, Clairo confirmed she was halting meet and greet events, in order to "pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings..."

A brave move.

Check out the message below.

