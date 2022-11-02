Claire Rosinkranz Shares 'i h8 that i still feel bad for u'

SoCal teen-pop trailblazer Claire Rosinkranz has shared her new single 'i h8 that i still feel bad for u'.

The songwriter made her debut in 2020, sharing the immediate viral smash 'Backyard Boy'.

Sculpting the rules to suit her own devices, Claire Rosinkranz then set about bringing her debut EP into focus.

New single 'i h8 that i still feel bad for u' is online now, and it feels like a key moment for the 18 year old riser.

Bold, and penned from the heart, it deals with the conflicting emotions of release and guilt after leaving a toxic relationship.

SoCol alt-pop with a 90s feel, it's out now on slowplay/Republic Records.

Claire comments...

“I was driving with one of my friends, and we were talking about a toxic relationship. She said that she hates that she still feels bad for this person even though she was treated poorly by them. I loved that idea so I wrote a song about it.”

Photo Credit: Elinor Kry

