Cj Pandit Shares Glorious New Single '1, 2 Free'

Leicester alt-pop voice Cj Pandit has shared his new single '1,2 Free'.

A devoutly individual talent, Cj Pandit's pop sphere illuminated by the work of Scritti Politti, Prince, and Metronomy, while searching for a landscape of his own.

A new EP is incoming, with Cj Pandit able to share a fresh preview ahead of this.

Out now, '1,2 Free' is all gossamer synths and a high, keening voice, urging the object of his affection not to hold back.

Harking back to those vintage disco ballads while searching for future paths, '1,2 Free' is a hilarious object.

He comments...

When we're falling head first into new relationships, it's easy to second guess each other's expectations and become over reliant on approval, when maybe we should be slightly more selfish. It's not always a bad word. That's what '1, 2 Free' is all about, relying on your impulses and not holding people back.

I was so heavily influenced by the BeeGees songwriting and recording through the whole process and wanted to cover the song in as many voices and harmonies as possible to let myself float through the messy little world inside my head. It feels like a lift off to me.

Photo Credit: Joe Vozza

