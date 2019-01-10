City Girls Share New Project 'City On Lock'

City Girls have shared their new project 'City On Lock' in full.

The Florida duo dropped their debut project 'Girl Code' back in 2018, and began teasing a follow up last year.

Out now, it's a bold, diverse 15 track release, one that returns to familiar themes of empowerment, and trying to have fun in a world that often works against you.

The project is accompanied by a lavish video for new song 'Jobs', one that finds City Girls going straight to work.

Check out 'City On Lock' in full below, then find the 'Jobs' video after the jump.

