City Girls' JT Released From Prison, Drops New Single

City Girls' rapper JT is free from prison, it has been confirmed.

The hip-hop star was jailed last year for charges relating to credit card fraud, and was initially expected to remain behind bars until 2020.

Released earlier than expected, she immediately set about getting her life - and her career - back on track.

Teasing a new single, JT then dropped 'JT's First Day Out' and it's a bolshy, irrepressible return from the rapper.

She spits: "I don't gotta throw shade to get a fanbase / I been a real bitch way before the fed case..."

Tune in now.

