Circa Waves Share 'What's That Left Over There?' EP

30 · 08 · 2019

Circa Waves have shared their new 'What’s That Left Over There?' EP in full.

It's been a busy year for the band, with their third studio album 'What’s It Like Over There?' being accompanied by the opening of their very own pub.

Live dates galore have followed, with the group still managing to find time to work on fresh ideas.

New EP 'What’s That Left Over There?' is a companion of sorts to the recent album, a cousin release that features two brand new songs.

Written at the same time as the album, they are accompanied by tender new acoustic and piano ballad recordings.

Kieran Shudall says:

"Here are a couple of tunes that we felt a little too laid back to have on the main record but we still adored them and wanted the music to be released into the ether. We also reworked 'Times Won't Change Me' into an acoustic wonder and 'The Way We Say Goodbye' into a piano ballad, both of which you can enjoy whilst crying into your cornflakes".

Tune in now.

circa waves
