Circa Waves Share New 'Happy' Collection

Circa Waves have shared their new 'Happy' collection in full.

The band's next album will be a double-edged affair, moving between two contradictory moods, and states of mind.

'Sad Happy' is split into two parts, with the first - 'Happy' - on streaming services now.

Seven new songs, it's rooted in the titular emotions, as well as the Liverpool setting it was sculpted in.

Kieran says...

"We live in a world split into two extreme halves. One moment you’re filled with the existential crisis of climate doom and the next you’re distracted by another piece of inconsequential content that has you laughing aloud."

"I find this close proximity of immense sadness and happiness so jarring, bizarre and fascinating. Our brains rattle back and forth through emotions at such a rate that happiness and sadness no longer feel mutually exclusive. This idea was the blueprint for 'Sad Happy' and is the theme that underpins the album."

"Sad / Happy is written in my Liverpool home, it’s also hugely inspired by my surroundings and the love I have for the city. It runs through thoughts on mortality, love and observations of people."

Tune in now.

'Sad Happy' will be given a full physical release on March 13th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.