Circa Waves Share Festive Banger 'Miss Christmas'

Circa Waves have shared their indie rock festive banger 'Miss Christmas'.

The Liverpool band aren't about to let Advent pass them by, sharing a brand new guitar pop treat for fans.

It's a Christmas cracker, too, with Circa Waves busting out a merry assortment of tinsel treats.

'Miss Christmas' is online now, and it features a split screen, socially distanced, Santa-suited video.

Get involved below.

