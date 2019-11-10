Circa Waves Are Hosting Their Own Festival

Circa Waves will host their own festival in April.

Circafest is a new venture for the band, who will take control of three venues in Liverpool on April 4th.

The aim is pretty simple: to support local music, provide a platform for new groups, and to have a fun time doing it.

Other artists on the line up include Red Rum Club, Spinn, Pizzagirl, Haarm, and Children Of The State, while Zuzu and The Mysterines are amongst those providing DJ sets.

Circa Waves frontman Kieran says:

“I made my own festival In Liverpool and called it Circa Fest because why not!!! I wanted to showcase all of these amazing and talented upcoming acts Liverpool has to offer. Get on it."

Oh, but that's not all! He points out:

"And here’s our new single! The whole reason our album is called ‘Sad Happy’. Enjoy the sad euphoria And have a nice cry dance! Best listened to in groups or alone in the kitchen..."

Tune in now.

CircaFest takes place on April 4th.

