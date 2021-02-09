CID RIM Announces New Album 'Songs Of Vienna'

CID RIM will release new album 'Songs Of Vienna' on October 15th.

The producer's debut album 'Material' stood out from the pack, with his hallucinogenic use of colour matched to lucid electronics.

Follow up 'Songs Of Vienna' will be released next month, adding elements of jazz to his percussive take on digital production.

Moving his work into a fresh phase, the album is led by new single 'Purgatory' which seems to dart and move with quicksilver daring.

Out now, 'Purgatory' is backed by a neat video, which takes a helter-skelter ride through the Austrian capital.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mato Johannik

