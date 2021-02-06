CHVRCHES Team With The Cure's Robert Smith For 'How Not To Drown'

CHVRCHES and The Cure's Robert Smith combine on new single 'How Not To Drown'.

The song is a fully fledged collaboration, a duet of sorts between Lauren Mayberry and the goth icon himself.

Online now, 'How Not To Drown' is a wonderful offering, with the band's Martin Doherty telling Apple Music: "I wouldn't be in a band if it wasn't for 'Disintegration' and 'Pornography'. They're the two greatest albums of all time. So when Robert got back to us and said that he was interested in collaborating, we thought that it would be... We never truly thought that it would come to fruition."

"And this is no word of a lie, after it had gone quiet for a little while, we get this demo of the blue on Hallowe'en, no less. From Robert. With him singing. And it was everything that we hoped it would be and more. And so the process continued."

For his part, Robert Smith is on a hot run of extra-curricular activities, recently loaning his vocals to Gorillaz.

Discussing his solo appetite, he told Apple Music: "I started doing some weird things. This isn't one of them, obviously. This is not a weird thing by any means!"

"I think the collaborations that I've done in the past, very few of them, I can't really think off the top of my head, have been collaborative in the sense that there's someone else singing with me. I think that's what made the difference... This is more of a duet. It's a kind of old fashioned sort of way of doing things."

Check out 'How Not To Drown' below.

CHVRCHES will release new album 'Screen Violence' on August 27th.

