CHVRCHES Share New Lockdown Version Of 'Forever'

CHVRCHES have released new video performance ‘Forever (Separate But Together Version)’.

It looks like CHVRCHES have got lockdown fever with their release of ‘Forever (Separate But Together Version)’. The original version of the song, which stands as an undisputed synth-pop banger, exists on the band’s most recent album 'Love Is Dead'.

‘Forever’ was due to have its own official music video but given the circumstances they were not able to put a traditional one together, so the band digitally pulled together to deliver a new makeshift video.

Lead singer, Lauren Mayberry explains the situation:

“We wanted to find something fun to do with the song when we couldn’t all be in the same place, so Iain and Martin came up with the idea to record a stripped back, reinterpreted version.”

Now, it looks like we have two versions to enjoy.

You can watch the video below.

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.