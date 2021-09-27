Scottish synth-pop group CHVRCHES have covered Avril Lavigne's 'I'm With You' for Apple Music's Home Sessions series.

The group recently shared their new album 'Screen Violence' in full, a record praised on these very pages .

Continuing to move forwards, CHVRCHES recently recorded an intimate session for Apple Music, recording an album cut and a personal favourite.

Re-working album track 'California', this stripped down take muses on lockdown isolation and the group's urge towards communication.

“It helped put a lot of things into perspective,” Lauren Mayberry comments. “The band is normally an amazing but quite chaotic part of our lives. Working on Screen Violence became a really comforting and grounding thing to do because the band was one of the only things that provided us with some sense of normalcy.”

“Lockdown provided a much-needed reset and helped us think about where we were going and what we really want to say in our music,” she adds. “Especially lyrically, the isolation of lockdown was almost an aha moment in terms of choosing how I wanted to move forwards, and I think I'll hold on to that. ‘California’ feels like a good illustration of what Screen Violence is about, sonically and lyrically, and we thought it would be fun to reinterpret it in an acoustic format.”

Alongside this, CHVRCHES have shared a brooding take on Avril Lavigne's 2002 single 'I'm With You', pushed ahead by a dominant, defiant vocal from Lauren Mayberry.

She comments: “‘I’m With You’ is a classic banger-ballad of our times...”

Tune in now.

