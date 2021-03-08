Chubby And The Gang Return With 'I Hate The Radio'

London indie-punks Chubby And The Gang have shared their new single 'I Hate The Radio'.

The band's new album 'The Mutt's Nuts' lands on August 27th, and it'll be accompanied by a huge tour of the UK and Ireland.

A riotous live act, much of the group's appeal lies in their devious sense of humour, something that comes to the fore on this new track.

Online now, 'I Have The Radio' melds together 60s pop with their helter-skelter punk energy, resulting in something wickedly engaging.

Says singer Charlie Manning Walker: “This song is about when you finish a relationship with someone but you have a certain association between them and a song, and then that song comes on the radio. It’s like, ‘man, I never want to hear this song again!’ and then of course you get in the car and it comes on.”

Molly Manning Walker directs the video, while editing comes from Lesley Manning - the singer's sister and mother, respectively.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sirus F Gahan

- - -