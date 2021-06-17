Chubby And The Gang Announce New Album 'The Mutt's Nuts'

Chubby And The Gang will release new album 'The Mutt's Nuts' on August 27th.

The band are a stellar live proposition, with their wild shows earning a deal with Partisan Records.

Led by Charlie Manning Walker (aka Chubby Charles), the band's new album will land this summer.

Out on August 27th, 'The Mutt's Nuts' will be accompanied by a 40 date tour of the UK and Ireland, taking their message to the people.

New single 'Coming Up Tough' is online, with Charlie explaining...

“‘Coming Up Tough’ is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at a very young age for over 20 years. He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that? You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away – what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about.”

“I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realize the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.”

Check out 'Coming Up Tough' below.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

