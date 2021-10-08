Chromatics Split - Band Members Confirm It's Over

Influential synth group Chromatics have split up.

The band formed in Portland, Oregon in 2001, spearheaded by the pivotal figure of Johnny Jewel.

Building a seminal catalogue of icy synth pop theatrics, Chromatics surprised fans with 2020 album 'Faded Now'.

Sadly, it seems that this album will be their last, with guitarist Adam Miller, Nat Walker, and keyboard player Ruth Radelet sharing a joint statement.

After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics.

We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way – we are eternally grateful for your love and support. This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you. We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon.

With love, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker

No official word yet from long-time label Italians Do It Better but this looks pretty definitive.

