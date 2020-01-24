Chromatics Excel On New Single 'TOY'

Synth pop auteurs Chromatics have shared their glistening new single 'TOY'.

The project recently released an expanded edition of their 'Closer To Grey' album, adding in several new songs.

The full 47 track (!) edition is out now on Italians Do It Better, with Chromatics set to make a rare UK appearance at All Points East this summer.

New single 'TOY' leads the way, and it's pristine Chromatics, a wonderful distillation of their potent aesthetic.

Whispered vocals and sub-zero synths, their heavily stylised songwriting still plucks effortlessly at the heartstrings.

Tune in now.

Catch Chromatics at All Points East in London on May 29th.

