Chromatics Announce Surprise Album 'Closer To Grey'

Cult electronic group Chromatics will release new album 'Closer To Grey' tomorrow (October 2nd).

The group will play a full European tour this month, and had teased the possibility of new material.

Fans had expected a project called 'Dear Tommy' to land sometime soon, but it seems this was just a rouse by the influential underground group.

New album 'Closer To Grey' is out in a few hours - October 2nd, to be exact - with numerous fans spotting the pre-order link on Apple Music.

The new album represents the first full length project from Chromatics since 2012's 'Kill For Love'.

