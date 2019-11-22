Christinna O's 'SHINE' Locates A Fresh Directness

Christinna O has always known the power that words can hold.

Initially a writer and poet, she discovered a love for performance through NAACP slam poetry competitions and her university's poetry collective.

Alongside this, though, was a blossoming interest in songwriting, and a willingness to meld these disciplines together.

A full EP is incoming, one that filters together pure spoken word alongside elements of R&B and rap.

New single 'SHINE' locates a fresh directness, with her precocious performance linking to some fantastic production.

The energy is amplified, with Christinna skirting close to the dancefloor. "'Shine' is me sonically making a party for me and my people," she comments. "This song is a place for me to bask and be overwhelmed by the divinity of black people and how we are destined to shine. That’s word to the ancestors."

"'Shine' also speaks on my people always being my largest support system – my family and friends who I call my sisters, and my love – they are at the heart of everything I do. I will succeed because of them too."

Moving between different disciplines, 'SHINE' is an emphatic statement from a crucially talented artist.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Miriam Brummel

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.