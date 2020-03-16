Christine And The Queens To Live Streams Studio Performances

Christine And The Queens will live stream shows from the studio this week.

The spread of coronavirus has left artists unable to tour, with some opting to live stream their performances.

In the past 24 hours Coldplay's Chris Martin and Yungblud (not together, that would be ridiculous!) have opted towards the live streaming model.

Now Christine And The Queens has arranged for a series of in-the-studio sets, a way of dealing with "ennui" through "guests and weird concepts."

Kicking off at 10pm UK time every day, you can tune in via Instagram.

Here's the announce.

