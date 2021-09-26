Christine And The Queens Shares Two New Songs

Christine And The Queens returns with two new songs.

The surprise release is her first blast of new material since the 2020 EP 'La Vita Nuova', and follows 2018's full length 'Chris'.

The double release features a pared back, funereal version of George Michael's 'Freedom, with Chris' brooding vocal offset by highly nuanced arrangement.

Blending barbed synths with a gospel choir, the slowed down pace finds fresh space within this oft-covered classic.

Alongside this, Christine and the Queens have covered 'Comme l'oiseau' - a perennially popular French pop classic from the 70s.

Tune in below.

